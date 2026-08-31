Young judokas to compete at European Championships in Montenegro

31 August 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan will be represented by 14 judokas at the European Junior Judo Championships. The tournament will take place in Podgorica, Montenegro, from September 3 to 6.

The national team will compete in 10 weight categories, with nine boys and five girls included in the squad.

The boys' team will be led by head coach Rustam Alimli, assisted by coaches Elkhan Rajabli and Abdulhaqq Rasulllu. The women's team will be headed by head coach Amina Abdellatif, with Sasha Herkenrat-Vimar serving as senior coach.

A total of 410 judokas from 44 countries are expected to compete at the championships, including 226 boys and 184 girls.

In the women's competition, Nargiz Ahmadova and Gulgez Musayeva will compete in the 48 kg category. Aysun Mammadova will represent Azerbaijan in the 52 kg category, while Ayten Verdiyeva and Khadija Gadesheva will compete in the 57 kg category.

In the men's competition, Ayhan Mirzazada will compete in the 60 kg category, Muhammad Musayev in the 66 kg category and Abil Yusubov in the 73 kg category. Jasur Ibadli and Mehdi Abbasov will compete in the 81 kg category.

Aslan Kotsoyev and Suleyman Shukurov will represent Azerbaijan in the 90 kg category. Davud Namazli will compete in the 100 kg category, while Ramazan Ahmadov will take part in the +100 kg category.