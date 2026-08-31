Olga Krasnyanskaya on 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan Dance Festival, turning Baku into World Capital of Dance [VIDEO]

31 August 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

From October 29 to November 1, Baku will once again become a true world capital of dance for four unforgettable days. Celebrating its 5th anniversary, the Azerbaijan Dance Festival will bring together world-class stars, champions, and talented dancers from more than 20 countries on one stage. This year, the organizers have prepared an especially ambitious program featuring spectacular performances, meetings with internationally renowned artists, dozens of dance showcases, a wide range of global choreography styles, incredible energy, and the unique atmosphere of a major international event - all set to leave festival guests with unforgettable memories.

"For me, the Azerbaijan Dance Festival is an opportunity, on the one hand, to showcase the multifaceted nature of the dance sector and, on the other, to realise my idea that ballroom dancing, in all its diversity, should firmly take its place in Azerbaijani culture, becoming one of the country’s hallmarks and celebrating the strength of the country. After all, a dance culture that is not limited to national dance leads us back to the first ballet of the East, which was staged in Azerbaijan and presented in Baku. And I am confident that with each passing year our festival brings us closer to the time when we will see mass participation in dance sport in Azerbaijan. In 2019, an event took place in Baku which, to many, looked like a beautiful experiment: bringing together fine jewellery art, the atmosphere of a sophisticated social evening, and performances by outstanding dancers from around the world in one space. It took place at the famous Four Seasons Hotel Baku, and it was there that the Night of the Dancing Diamonds project began. The name proved to be prophetic. Several years later, the Night of the Dancing Diamonds project gave birth to a new international project, Azerbaijan Dance Festival, which brought together sport and art, World and European Championships, professional dancers and Pro-Am, children and adults, Ballroom, Latin, Smooth, Argentine Tango and other disciplines, and became its flagship. In 2026, our project celebrates its fifth anniversary. And this year, the anniversary Night of the Dancing Diamonds ceremony opens the Azerbaijan Dance Festival, which is a true celebration of dance in all its diversity…"

We spoke with Olga Krasnyanskaya - President of the international dance company SRDS and one of the visionaries and creators of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival project - about the history of the festival, Azerbaijan, American Smooth, art, and why dance has the power to become part of an international cultural dialogue.

Q: Olga, in 2026 the Azerbaijan Dance Festival celebrates its fifth anniversary. When you think back to the very beginning, did you believe that the idea would grow to such a scale?

A: Our festival is slightly younger than the “anniversary project”, but that did not prevent it from gaining tremendous momentum in the dance industry and becoming one of the world’s favourite dance tournaments, attracting athletes from England, Europe, Asia, Russia, America and Japan. I believed it would. Otherwise, I would never have started it. In 2019, our goal was not simply to organise another dance tournament. I had always wanted to create an event in which dance would be perceived as something broader than competition. That is why the idea of Night of the Dancing Diamonds emerged, presenting different dance disciplines performed by star couples. And, as I have already mentioned, the first presentation took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku in conjunction with the Jewels of the World exhibition. It was an unusual combination: diamonds in the finest creations of renowned jewellers from around the world and the art of ballroom dancing, presented through the finest dance couples in the world, who themselves are the diamonds of the dance industry. People who spend years refining their talent, character, body and musicality, going through tremendous amounts of hard work - and one day step onto the floor as diamonds of the purest “water”. And as for the Azerbaijan Dance Festival, I can say with confidence that the original philosophy of the project has remained unchanged. Time passes, new diamonds are born, and when we discover them, we are delighted to present these unique athletes to you.

Q: Why Azerbaijan? Why did the first Night of the Dancing Diamonds appear specifically in Baku?

A: Because my teacher in ballroom dancing, my friend and today my partner in this project, six-time World Professional Ballroom Champion Eldar Dzhafarov, who represented Azerbaijan together with his partner and wife Anna Sazhina, promised his father that he would bring ballroom dancing to Azerbaijan - and he did it… Because Baku wonderfully reflects the very nature of this project. It is a city where traditions are incredibly strong, yet at the same time one can feel the energy of a modern country that is open to the world; a city of remarkable architecture and history, where historical events are closely intertwined with the lives and creative work of renowned cultural figures, with delicious cuisine - but, above all, its people, their hospitality, openness and genuine desire to communicate, always welcoming everyone who enters with warmth and love. And there is something else: Azerbaijan lies at the crossroads of East and West. It is a dance country with deep folk traditions, where national dance is the genetic code of the people. Character, dignity and temperament are embedded in its movements, music and costumes. It is precisely on such an unshakable national dance culture that a new dialogue between cultures can be created, because ballroom dancing, in one way or another, carries the imprint of national dance traditions. On such fertile ground, Azerbaijani ballroom dancing in all its disciplines and across all age groups will inevitably blossom - and that is our mission. And, as I have already said above, the geographical location of the country makes it possible for people from different parts of the world to reach it without difficulty. In short, everything came together for this project to be born here and for this grand celebration of dance, the Azerbaijan Dance Festival, to become a continuation of our mission.

Q: Over the years, the festival has truly changed. Today it is much more than Night of the Dancing Diamonds.

A: Of course. Today, the Azerbaijan Dance Festival brings together international-level competitions, championships, the International Dance Congress, master classes with leading specialists from around the world, Pro-Am, professional competitions, children’s and youth categories, gala evenings and a cultural programme. Different generations and different dance languages meet on the same floor. But it remains fundamentally important that a professional athlete understands that their performance is not only about the result and their place in the competition table, but also about art that is seen by the audience. It is precisely this combination of sport and art - art and sport, however you wish to put it - that brings us back to the original Night of the Dancing Diamonds project. This is how stars and diamonds are born. We opened our doors so that our guests could see how wonderful the dancing and competing children are and how much inspiration they provide. On the one hand, this is important in itself; on the other, they dance on the same floor as World Champions and have the opportunity to see and stand beside their idols. And that is also very important. We opened our doors to Pro-Am amateurs and did everything possible to make them feel like an integral part of a major international event. And so that a person who has never danced before, coming into the hall in the evening and seeing people just like themselves on the floor - people for whom dance is not a profession - might discover the beauty of the dance world and realise that the impossible can become possible, and that at any age it is never too late to join this remarkable community of people who have allowed themselves to make their dreams a reality. And finally, this year we are delighted to open our doors to wheelchair dancers, World Champions, who will enrich the Night of the Dancing Diamonds with their artistry.

Q: The history of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival already includes events that any dance capital could be proud of.

A: Yes, without a doubt. For me, it is incredibly important that the international dance community has placed its trust in Baku. World and European Championships under WDC have been held here, and outstanding champions, teachers and judges have come to the city. When an international organisation entrusts a country with hosting a world title, it is no longer simply a beautiful evening. It is recognition of the professional level of the organisers and a sign of trust in the country. But I am confident that my next dream will also come true… A very natural association will emerge in the international dance calendar: the end of October means Baku. Azerbaijan Dance Festival. Just as there are cities and events whose names are inseparable for dancers, Baku too should have its own recognisable place on the world dance map.

Q: Smooth holds a special place in the festival. Why is this discipline so important to you personally?

A: Probably because Smooth reflects my own understanding of dance very precisely, as I danced it for ten years and achieved significant success, including becoming Blackpool Champion twice. In Smooth, it is impossible to draw a strict line between sport and art. High-level technique is essential for Smooth. But technique alone is not enough. It requires musicality, freedom, plasticity, acting, interaction between man and woman, space, lines and storytelling. I like a dance in which a person does not simply demonstrate what they can do, but is capable of making the audience feel something. It is not simply a beautiful dance; it is a show that becomes a little life of its own. That is why the development of Smooth has become one of the most important areas of SRDS’s work. We have come a long way - from the first tournaments and the first couples to an international competition system, children’s and junior categories, professional championships and a world series. We have managed to inspire countries across Europe, Asia and England with this discipline, and in Russia this year Smooth became an official discipline within the country’s dance sport federation - FTSARR. And, of course, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to Azerbaijan, which has also opened its doors to this discipline, whose name is Smooth.

Q: Can we say that Smooth reflects the very philosophy of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival?

A: Smooth was born from the combination of different disciplines. The origins of this discipline go back to Broadway productions in the 1970s, which were characterised by parallel positions of partners in dance. This beauty of lines and freedom of movement moved onto the dance floors of America, which brought people together through dance, giving everyone an opportunity for self-expression, and it was only in the 1980s that it entered the ballroom world. Smooth is based on the foundation of classical ballroom dancing, but at the same time it offers enormous freedom of movement and choreography, combining Latin, classical ballet, jazz culture and folk elements… And the Azerbaijan Dance Festival is developing according to a similar principle. We bring together sport and art. East and West. Tradition and modernity. Professionals and amateurs. World Champions and children who are only taking their first steps. This is our ultimate mission.

Q: In 2026, Night of the Dancing Diamonds returns as the anniversary opening ceremony. What would you like to say through this evening?

A: First of all, I want to express my gratitude to the country that provides the space and opportunity for people to meet and unite in a common project, receiving an energetic and emotional charge, revealing their potential and talent, gaining a sense of fulfilment from what they have achieved and the desire to move forward.

I want to express my gratitude to our entire team, which has been creating this celebration and walking alongside us for five years; to all the athletes who believed in us and came; to all our experts and judges from different countries and continents; to the Pro-Am movement for popularising the opportunity to experience the world of dance at any age; and, of course, to the audience, who return to us year after year, giving us applause, smiles and energy, and without whom this celebration of dance would not have taken place, because a dancer gives their art to the audience, exchanging energy and drawing strength for future victories. And the anniversary Night of the Dancing Diamonds will be dedicated to everyone who has been with us throughout these five years.

Q: How do you see the Azerbaijan Dance Festival over the next five years?

A: It would be right and fair for it to become one of Azerbaijan’s international calling cards, where sport and art are represented as one united tandem. I see a major international festival where people come for several days not only for their own opportunity to step onto the dance floor. They come to learn from the world’s best teachers, watch championships, attend gala evenings, discover the national culture, walk around Baku and meet people from dozens of countries. The festival becomes a journey through dance. I consider education to be one of the most important elements. The International Congress, work with children and teachers, new disciplines, the exchange of methodologies - all of this creates not only the legacy of the project, but also the legacy of the country, because it is passed from generation to generation, educating and inspiring.

Q: Today, international cultural projects often speak about a “dialogue between cultures”. For you, is this more than just a beautiful phrase?

A: No. For me, it is far more than a figure of speech. The uniqueness of dance lies in the fact that it does not need a translator. Through the language of body movement and music, one can conduct any dialogue, unite people, create, and carry them away into a world of dreams and imagination. It becomes absolutely irrelevant what language people speak or which national culture they belong to. The great German dancer Ida Rubinstein wrote: “Dance frees me from gravity, while music gives me wings to fly.” And today we especially need spaces like these - where people, meeting one another, discover what unites them and brings joy to their hearts.

Q: International recognition is also becoming an important part of the development of dance projects in Azerbaijan.

A: Of course. Interaction with international organisations is extremely important to us. We cooperate with such international dance organisations as the World Dance Council, World Artistic Dance Federation, British Dance Council, SRDS UK, Azerbaijan Dance Council and World Dance Sport Federation. Equally important is our interaction with the International Dance Council - CID, an international organisation representing different forms of dance art and serving as an official partner of UNESCO. Dance is part of world culture.

Q: What would you like to say to Azerbaijan in this anniversary year of the project?

A: Nothing in this life happens by chance, and the fact that the Night of the Dancing Diamonds project began its life here is also no coincidence, because it laid the foundation for a major dance movement which, in turn, will give further impetus to the development of mass ballroom dancing and dance culture in the country. It will make the country even stronger and more diverse, and Azerbaijan will rightfully take a leading position in the ballroom industry. I hope that thanks to this project, children in Azerbaijan will not only have the opportunity to see the best dancers in the world, but also to begin learning and immersing themselves in the culture of ballroom dancing with the best teacher-dancers and to realise that great art is not somewhere far away - it is happening right here, in Baku.

I am confident that in the near future there will be new teachers, new couples and new Azerbaijani champions. And if, many years from now, we can say that the Azerbaijan Dance Festival helped at least one generation of children fall in love with dance and choose art or sport as part of their lives - then all of this will have been worthwhile.

In 2026, the festival once again brings together members of the international community in Baku. And today Baku has its own international dance tradition. A tradition in which sporting excellence meets art, international culture meets Azerbaijani hospitality, and established champions share the same floor with those who are only beginning their journey. It is precisely for creating and developing this idea over many years that the organisers and the international dance community express their special gratitude to Olga Krasnyanskaya - for her belief in Azerbaijan’s potential, for her enormous personal contribution to the development of dance art and sport in the country, and for her determination to turn Baku into one of the significant points on the international dance map. Five years ago, it all began with one Night of the Dancing Diamonds. Today, an entire festival shines.

Azerbaijan Dance Festival. Five Years of Dancing Diamonds. From Baku - to the World.

The festival is organized by Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS), led by its founder and president Olga Krasnyanskaya, and the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), headed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova. The project is co-founded by six-time World Dance Champions Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina.

Tickets Are Now on Sale! The number of the best seats for the Gala evenings is limited, so we recommend choosing your seats in advance. Special Early Bird conditions are also available until September 15.

Program, tickets and booking: AZDF.world - get your tickets now.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.