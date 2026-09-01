Turkish warships reportedly force Israeli vessels to alter course in Mediterranean

1 September 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish warships approached Israeli naval vessels operating in the Mediterranean Sea and forced them to alter their routes, according to a report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Citing unnamed sources, Kan reported that Turkish naval vessels approached Israeli ships in international waters and influenced the routes they were able to take. The report did not specify the exact date or location of the encounters.

The reported incidents come amid heightened tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv and an increased Turkish naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As per the Jerusalem Post, the Israel Navy wants to send a message to Türkiye: if it thinks it can move its navy freely, it will have to think again.

The Post understands that the IDF is on high alert for any Turkish moves, whether it’s by sea, land, or air; this includes areas near Greece and Cyprus, or, in the worst-case scenario, in Syria or Gaza.

The IDF recognizes that Türkiye’s navy is powerful and cannot be ignored. Still, the largest danger Türkiye faces is in Syria, given the IDF’s attack on a Syrian air base to prevent Türkiye from installing a new radar or other assets that may compromise Israel’s freedom of action.

Israel has also staunchly opposed Türkiye’s involvement with the International Stabilization Force (ISF), a peacekeeping entity for the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media have reported several encounters between Turkish and Israeli naval vessels in international waters in recent months. None of the reported incidents has reportedly escalated into a direct military confrontation.

The encounters have nevertheless been interpreted in Israeli media as a signal of Ankara’s determination to assert its naval presence and strategic interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.