President: Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, based on mutual respect, are gratifying

1 September 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive dialogue, are gratifying," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his country’s Constitution Day.

"In recent years, the development of political dialogue between our countries, the increase in high-level visits, and the expansion of the scope of our cooperation have further enriched the content of our bilateral relations," the head of state added.