Israeli investment builds permanent presence in Cyprus

31 August 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli investment and relocation are becoming increasingly visible in the Greek Cypriot-controlled south of Cyprus, extending beyond tourism and property purchases into permanent communities, schools, religious institutions and political activity, according to a ClashReport research.

The trend is particularly pronounced in Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos, where Israeli nationals were associated with 3,851 property purchases between 2021 and 2024.

Estimates place the Israeli or broader Jewish population in the Greek Cypriot-controlled areas at around 12,000-15,000, compared with only several hundred families in the early 2000s.

The scale and concentration of the increase have prompted a broader debate over whether Israeli activity should still be viewed primarily as conventional foreign investment or whether it increasingly represents a longer-term settlement pattern.

Property purchases concentrated in coastal districts

Larnaca has emerged as a major hub for Israeli buyers. Israeli nationals were linked to 1,406 property purchases in the district between January 2021 and December 2024.

Limassol recorded 1,154 purchases, while Paphos accounted for 1,291.

The purchases include apartments, larger residential developments, coastal plots and projects specifically marketed toward Israeli buyers. Hebrew-language real estate advertising has also become increasingly visible in coastal areas.

The concentration has raised concerns among some Greek Cypriot politicians, who argue that foreign capital is becoming heavily concentrated in particular districts rather than being distributed more evenly across the property market.

The expansion has also moved beyond real estate.

Synagogues and Chabad centres operate in Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos, Ayia Napa and the Greek Cypriot side of Nicosia, while kosher businesses, Hebrew-language signage and services targeting Israeli residents have become more common.

One of the clearest signs of longer-term community formation is the planned Yael Private School near Limassol.

The Polemidia project involves more than €50 million in investment and is designed to accommodate up to 1,500 students. The school is expected to open in 2027.

Supporters see such projects as meeting the needs of a growing community, while critics argue that the development of schools, religious institutions and dedicated commercial services indicates a transition from temporary residence and investment toward a more established community presence.

Supporters see such projects as meeting the needs of a growing community, while critics argue that the development of schools, religious institutions and dedicated commercial services indicates a transition from temporary residence and investment toward a more established community presence.

The expansion is taking place against a backdrop of rapidly rising property prices in the Republic of Cyprus.

Residential prices increased by 7.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, while apartment prices rose by 10.8%.

Larnaca recorded an 11.7% increase in apartment prices, while Limassol saw prices rise by 10.7%.

The Central Bank of Cyprus has attributed the increase partly to stronger demand from foreign purchasers, alongside rising construction and labour costs.

Israeli buyers represent only one segment of the broader foreign property market, which also includes British, Russian, Lebanese and other international investors.

However, the concentration of Israeli investment in several coastal districts has made their growing presence particularly politically sensitive