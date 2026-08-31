Bishkek hosts opening ceremony of 6th World Nomad Games
The opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games has commenced in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.
*The image used on the cover is conditional and does not depict the onsite version. The news will be updated.
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