Kremlin: Putin, Xi discussed bilateral issues

31 August 2026 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping mainly discussed their countries' bilateral relations during the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement to RIA Novosti, Peskov said the two leaders talked about trade and economic cooperation, as well as international affairs. They also discussed eliminating visas between their countries.

Previously, during the meeting, Xi stressed that Russia and China's relations will "only strengthen." Meanwhile, Putin noted Moscow and Beijing's active roles within international organizations.