Trump vows retaliation for Jordan attack

31 August 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that the United States will respond to the Iranian attack on US forces overnight in Jordan.

"We're going to hit them hard," Trump said, adding that "there will be a response." Fox correspondent Trey Yingst said Trump indicated that all but one of the incoming missiles were intercepted by US air defense systems. The lone missile, he said, was identified as not posing a threat to anything significant and was allowed to pass through.

Yingst said Trump stressed the Iranians "want to meet so badly." However, he expressed uncertainty about whether they can be trusted to make a deal. He added that current US sanctions against the Iranian regime are "kicking in strongly."