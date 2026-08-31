Iran: Netanyahu 'serpent' that 'suckered' US into war
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "serpent" who openly admitted to having deceived the United States into starting the war against Iran.
"In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the U.S. Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel. Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he 'influenced' America through 1,000 hours of airtime on U.S. networks," the foreign minister said in a post on X, adding that in English, the Israeli prime minister "praises" US President Donald Trump's leadership.
Earlier, Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language interview that it took him "a long time" to "bring the United States to its senses" and join Israel in the war against Iran.
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