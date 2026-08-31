Fidan: Mecca defense pact designed to expand

31 August 2026 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that a joint defense pact between his country, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, officially called the Mecca Defense Alliance, "was established to expand."

Speaking at a press conference following the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Mecca pact in Istanbul, Fidan noted that Türkiye is working on a roadmap for more countries to join the alliance, which "does not nullify or replace our country's obligations arising from NATO, as well as from other alliances and agreements." He added that this alliance will bring "greater stability and reduce uncertainty" in the region.

The foreign minister also urged the international community to "stop" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "genocidal and occupying approach." "This is no longer a threat only to us; it is a major threat to the entire region and to the international community. The international system must fight against the threat posed by Netanyahu," he concluded.