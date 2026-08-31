Azerbaijan’s ICT imports fall to $992 million in 2025
Azerbaijan imported $992.1 million worth of information and communication technology (ICT) products from foreign countries in 2025, marking a 10.2% decline compared with the previous year.
Telecommunication equipment accounted for the largest share of ICT imports at $569.3 million, down 6.1% year-on-year.
Imports of computer and peripheral equipment amounted to $235.7 million, decreasing by 16.6%, while electronic equipment imports fell 17.7% to $134.5 million.
Imports of other ICT products, however, increased slightly by 0.64% to $52.6 million.
Overall, ICT products accounted for 4.1% of Azerbaijan’s total imports in 2025, down 1.1 percentage points from the previous year.
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