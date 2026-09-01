Iranian Armed Forces warn Middle Eastern countries once again against facilitating US attacks

1 September 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has warned Middle Eastern countries against allowing the United States to use their airspace or territory to launch attacks against Iran.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iranian military said that several regional countries had allegedly created conditions for US forces to conduct military operations against the Islamic Republic from their territories despite previous warnings from Tehran.

“If the US attacks continue, the Iranian Armed Forces will take more severe measures than the retaliatory strikes carried out the previous night,” the statement said.

Iran stressed that it respects the sovereignty of neighboring states but warned that it reserves the right to target the source of any attack against its territory.

“Iran respects the national sovereignty of neighboring countries, but reserves the right to target the source of any attack,” the Iranian Armed Forces said.