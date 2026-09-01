Iran proposes establishing SCO Parliamentary Assembly

1 September 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has proposed the establishment of a Parliamentary Assembly within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the information service of the Iranian Presidential Office, Pezeshkian made the proposal during the SCO summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

“Iran has proposed establishing a Parliamentary Assembly of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue among member states, facilitate the exchange of legislative experience and support cooperation,” Pezeshkian said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the organization's capabilities in combating terrorism, radicalism and emerging security threats.

In this regard, Iran has proposed establishing a strategic center for security studies within the SCO. According to Pezeshkian, the center could draw on the scientific and professional capabilities of member states to assess developments and provide specialized recommendations aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

“Iran believes that the future of multilateralism depends on maintaining dialogue and creating effective mechanisms for cooperation,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that Iran was ready to play an active and constructive role in strengthening the SCO's importance and position in regional and international cooperation, while supporting new initiatives aimed at enhancing the organization's unity, effectiveness and solidarity.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is being held in Bishkek, where leaders of the organization's member states are discussing regional cooperation, security and other issues.