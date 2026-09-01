Italy extends Schengen ban with Spain for 15 days
Italy's Ministry of Interior confirmed in a statement on Monday that the government decided to extend the suspension of the Schengen agreement with Spain for another 15 days, over the immigration situation in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa.
The ministry explained that the decision was made following the Committee on Immigration and Border Security's analysis. Nonetheless, Italy acknowledged the initiatives the Spanish government is taking, in partnership with the European Union, "to ensure that the situation in that area can move towards a return to normalcy soon."
Italian media reported that the country's interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, already informed his Spanish counterpart about the extension over the phone.
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