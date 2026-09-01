26th SCO summit kicks off in Bishkek - President Ilham Aliyev attending event [LIVE]

1 September 2026 08:48 (UTC+04:00)

The 26th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has kicked off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attending the high-level gathering.

The two-day summit is being held on August 31–September 1 under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states is taking place on September 1, alongside a summit in the “SCO Plus” format.

The summit brings together leaders and representatives of SCO member states, as well as invited countries and international organizations. The organization currently has 10 full members: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.