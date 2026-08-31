Kallas: Oil shadow fleet critical lifeline for Russia

31 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated on Monday that "illegal oil sales" from the shadow fleet are a "critical lifeline" for Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on 30 August in the Mediterranean by Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI forces for flag verification," she wrote in a post on X, stressing that the bloc continues to cut such vessels off. This was the sixth suspected shadow fleet ship that was stopped by the EU mission.

Kallas revealed that the issue will be brought up for discussion during the EU defense ministers' meeting scheduled for tomorrow.