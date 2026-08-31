Édouard Balladur, Armenian descendant who led France, dies at 97

31 August 2026 23:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Édouard Léon Raoul Balladur, a former French prime minister of Armenian descent, has died at the age of 97.

Balladur served as France’s prime minister from March 1993 to May 1995 under Socialist President François Mitterrand, becoming the final prime minister of Mitterrand’s presidency.

During his tenure, Balladur oversaw a series of major economic reforms, including the privatisation of several state-owned companies, as France pursued a more market-oriented economic policy.

Born in Turkiye's Izmir, Balladur entered French politics after a career in public service and became one of the prominent figures of the centre-right. His political career reached its peak in 1995, when he ran for president after serving as prime minister.

His presidential campaign, however, ended in defeat. Balladur finished third in the first round of the 1995 election, behind fellow conservative Jacques Chirac and Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin. Chirac went on to win the presidency and remained in office until 2007.

Balladur's defeat was particularly notable because Chirac had previously been his political ally. Their rivalry during the 1995 presidential campaign became one of the defining contests of France's post-Mitterrand political era.

Balladur subsequently withdrew from frontline national politics but remained an influential figure within France's conservative political establishment.

His family said a private Mass would be held following his death but did not provide further details.