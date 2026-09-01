President Ilham Aliyev attends SCO Plus format meeting [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The SCO Plus format meeting has commenced in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Yrys Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the meeting.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

The participants of the SCO Plus format meeting then posed for a family photo.