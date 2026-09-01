Azerbaijan continues resettlement of former residents to Agdam

1 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with an instruction from President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is continuing its Great Return program to territories liberated from occupation.

117 families comprising 362 people have been resettled in the city of Agdam as part of the latest phase of the program.

Residents returning to their ancestral homes expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them.

They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army, as well as the soldiers and officers who liberated the territories from occupation, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the war.

The families moving to Agdam had previously been temporarily settled in different parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

For Agdam's residents, a long-awaited dream is becoming a reality as they return to their hometown after 33 years of separation.

Among those returning is Agdam resident Agca Hajiyeva. For her, the significance of the day lies above all in the end of years of longing for her hometown.

“Our longing has come to an end. Thank God, we are returning to our home and homeland,” Hajiyeva said.

The former internally displaced person expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for making the return possible. She also highlighted the sacrifices of those who died during the war.

“May the souls of our martyrs rest in peace. May God grant our President good health,” she said.

Hajiyeva is not returning to Agdam alone. Her daughter, sister and granddaughter are accompanying her on the journey back to their hometown.

Agdam is also witnessing the return of another group of former residents.

Among them is Agdam native Sarkhan Nuriyev, who left his hometown at the age of 30. Returning to Agdam after so many years represents the fulfillment of one of the greatest wishes of his life.

Beginning his remarks with words of gratitude, Nuriyev said he was sharing the joy of returning to his homeland while remembering those who made the return possible.

“May God have mercy on our martyrs. May their graves be filled with light and may they rest in paradise. May God grant our veterans and military personnel who took part in the war good health and long lives,” he said.

Nuriyev also emphasized one wish above all others: peace.

“May there never be another war. My greatest wish is for future generations to live in prosperity. May our young people lead happy lives. As long as we live, we want to watch them and be proud of them,” he said.

For Nuriyev, leaving behind the years spent away from his homeland also means remembering the years he lost. He said his childhood and youth were spent in Agdam, which is why returning to the city has always held a special place in his life and in the lives of thousands of other former residents.

“Today, our land is free. Thank God. Being able to live in the homeland where we were born is a great happiness for us,” Nuriyev said.