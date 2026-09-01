Tanker hit by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

1 September 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A tanker was struck by three unknown projectiles off the coast of Oman while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred approximately 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman.

“A tanker has reported being struck by three unknown projectiles whilst completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz,” the maritime coordination center said.

The vessel was travelling in the direction of the exit from the strategically important waterway when it was hit.

UKMTO said the crew was safe and there were no reports of environmental damage resulting from the incident.

No further details have been released, including the name of the tanker, its flag or port of registration. The nature and origin of the projectiles also remain unknown.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for energy shipments. Recent security incidents in the region have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the potential impact on global oil supplies.