President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Bishkek [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

During the conversation, the heads of state emphasized that Azerbaijan-Türkiye bilateral relations are based on brotherhood and strategic alliance and welcomed the further expansion of ties across all areas.

The Presidents particularly highlighted that, in accordance with the principle of “One nation, two states,” the two countries always stand by each other in both good and difficult times.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on further strengthening regional peace and stability.

The heads of state also discussed the prospects for allied relations, the regional agenda, and other issues of mutual interest.