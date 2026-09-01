President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates Slovakia’s participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

1 September 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"I highly appreciate Slovakia’s participation in the restoration of our liberated territories and regard this as a clear example of our friendship and strategic partnership," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his country’s Constitution Day.

The head of state expressed confidence that the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as interaction at both bilateral and multilateral levels, will continue to expand through their joint efforts in line with the interests of the peoples of the two countries, and that their strategic partnership will be further strengthened.