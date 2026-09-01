BTC oil shipments through Turkiye fall 6.5% in July

1 September 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

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A total of 15.847 million barrels of oil were transported through Turkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in July 2026, down from 16.948 million barrels recorded in the same month last year.

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