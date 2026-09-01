Republican Youth Library prepares bibliographic review dedicated to Tofig Abdin

1 September 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has prepared a bibliographic review titled "A Devoted Servant of the Word and Press" to mark the 85th anniversary of Tofig Abdin, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature and journalism, poet, writer, publicist, journalist and Honored Cultural Worker.

The publication was prepared to introduce Tofig Abdin's life and creative career, literary and journalistic activities, and contributions to Azerbaijani press and literature to a wider audience.

Along with key information about Tofig Abdin's life and work, the bibliographic review features official documents and valuable remarks about him by prominent figures.

The publication also includes the full texts of several articles, including academician Rafael Huseynov's "The Same Tofig Abdin," Doctor of Philosophy in Pedagogy, Associate Professor Allahverdi Eminov's "Remembering Tofig Abdin" and writer-publicist Sevinj Murvatgizi's "Tofig Abdin's Fleeting Fears and Eternal Life."

A bibliographic overview of Tofig Abdin's books constitutes one of the key sections of the publication prepared by the library staff.

The bibliographic review "A Devoted Servant of the Word and Press" is an important resource for systematizing Tofig Abdin's rich creative legacy and bringing together existing literature and periodical press materials about him. The publication is intended for literary scholars, researchers, media professionals, students and young people.

The bibliographic review has been posted on the library's official website.