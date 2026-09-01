Production in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones reaches 1.94 billion manats

1 September 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Production at industrial zones managed by Azerbaijan’s Economic Zones Development Agency reached 1.94 billion manats (approximately $1.14 billion) in the first half of 2026, marking an 8.6% increase compared with the same period of 2025.

Taleh Guliyev, head of the agency’s International Cooperation and Public Relations Department, said that 554.7 million manats (approximately $326.3 million) worth of products manufactured in the industrial zones were exported during the reporting period.

Guliyev highlighted the tax and customs incentives available to companies operating in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks, saying they are intended to reduce investors’ costs, expand production capacity and encourage new investment.

Under the existing framework, residents of industrial parks are exempt from property, land and profit taxes for 10 years from the date of registration.

In addition, machinery, technological equipment and devices imported for production purposes are exempt from VAT and customs duties for 10 years.

“These privileges create additional incentives for optimizing investors' costs, expanding production capabilities and attracting new investments,” Guliyev said.