First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva views exhibition of handicrafts by masters of decorative and applied arts in Bishkek [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

On September 1, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, together with First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, and First Lady of the People’s Republic of China Peng Liyuan, visited the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek.

First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova welcomed First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the other first ladies.

As part of the cultural program organized at the Ala Archa State Residence, the first ladies viewed an exhibition featuring handicrafts by masters of Kyrgyz folk decorative and applied arts.

The exposition introduced the honored guests to the rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, centuries-old craftsmanship, and national character of the Kyrgyz people.

The exhibition also featured felt products, traditional household items, works by folk artisans, and other handicrafts reflecting the diversity of Kyrgyz decorative and applied arts.

A concert program was also prepared for the guests. Creative ensembles and performers presented musical and dance numbers reflecting the beauty of national culture, the richness of traditions, and the hospitality of the Kyrgyz people.