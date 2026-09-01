Azerbaijan’s air cargo revenue rises to $835 million in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan’s budget revenue from air cargo transportation reached 1.419 billion manats (approximately $835 million) in January-June 2026, increasing by 28% compared with the same period of last year. Revenue from air cargo transportation amounted to...
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