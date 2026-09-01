Kyrgyz President highlights unity as foundation of SCO’s future

1 September 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Unity is the foundation for the future development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and for achieving lasting peace, development and shared prosperity, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Japarov noted that this year’s summit coincides with the SCO’s 25th anniversary and that Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship has been held under the theme "25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."

"Over a quarter of a century, the SCO has transformed from a mechanism for building trust along borders into one of the world’s leading international organizations, proving its effectiveness and relevance," Japarov said.

According to the president, SCO member states now account for more than 40 percent of the world’s population and approximately one-quarter of global GDP.

Japarov emphasized that nearly 200 events had been held during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship. During this period, cooperation in security was strengthened, economic and transport connectivity was expanded, cultural and humanitarian ties were deepened, while digital development and artificial intelligence were added to the organization’s practical priorities.

The Kyrgyz president stressed that marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary should not only be an opportunity to review the organization’s achievements over the past quarter-century, but also to open a new chapter focused on lasting peace, joint development and shared prosperity.

"I am confident that we will be able to develop coordinated decisions that serve the interests of our peoples. May this anniversary year become a starting point for a new stage in the development of our organization," Japarov added.