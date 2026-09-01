Lebanon seeks Greek support as Beirut pushes for Israeli withdrawal and state control over arms

1 September 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called on Greece to continue supporting Lebanon’s army and official security forces as Beirut works to address what he described as two major challenges: the continued presence of Israeli troops on Lebanese territory and the existence of weapons held by armed groups outside state control.

Aoun made the appeal during talks in Athens on Monday with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas and other senior officials, stressing that the two issues must be addressed “simultaneously and in parallel” through a complete Israeli withdrawal and the extension of the Lebanese state’s exclusive authority across the country.

“The objective of negotiations with Israel is to end the state of hostility,” Aoun said at a press conference, referring to ongoing US-mediated diplomatic talks between Lebanon and Israel.

“We are advocates of peace and insist on ending this state of hostility. Lebanon and its people are tired of wars,” he added.

Aoun also called for the full implementation of a framework agreement signed by Lebanon, Israel and the United States at the end of June aimed at ending hostilities and establishing the basis for longer-term peace.

“We ask Greece to help, as much as possible, to ensure the agreement is implemented,” Aoun said, arguing that military approaches had failed and that diplomacy offered the best path forward.

He stressed that Lebanon’s stability was important not only for the country but also for the wider Middle East and Europe, warning that renewed instability could have broader regional consequences.

Important to notice, Israel and Greece have signed a €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defence agreement under which Israel will build a comprehensive, multi-layered air defence network for Greece, dubbed “Achilles Shield.” The deal is the largest defence export agreement in the history of Israel-Greece relations and one of the largest in Israel’s history.

Tasoulas reaffirmed Greece’s support for Lebanon, saying that negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv could contribute to strengthening Lebanese sovereignty and prosperity while facilitating the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Adopted in 2006 following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Resolution 1701 established security arrangements along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Athens also intends to strengthen Lebanon’s relations with the European Union, according to Tasoulas.

Aoun’s visit comes as Beirut steps up diplomatic efforts ahead of a preparatory meeting in Paris on September 17 for a planned international conference aimed at mobilizing support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces.

France has invited military delegations and experts from several countries to participate in the meeting.

Lebanon is seeking international assistance on several fronts, including securing an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, addressing ceasefire violations, extending state authority throughout the country and preparing for the eventual withdrawal of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate is due to expire in December.

Coinciding with Aoun’s visit to Athens, the Lebanese army received a second tranche of Greek military assistance. According to the army command, the latest donation included 13 M113 armored personnel carriers and 10 trucks.

The Lebanese military is expected to present a detailed assessment of its requirements at the Paris meeting, outlining the expanding responsibilities it faces as the UNIFIL presence is reduced.

A military source said Lebanese forces are being asked to deploy across the south, secure the country’s borders, combat terrorism and smuggling, maintain internal stability, enforce the state’s plan to place all weapons under its exclusive control and eventually assume additional responsibilities currently associated with the UN peacekeeping mission.

Among the army’s reported needs are vehicles, transportation and communications equipment, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, drones, radar, engineering equipment for tunnel detection and mine clearance, as well as funding for the construction of additional military positions.