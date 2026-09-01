President Ilham Aliyev: We are working together with Armenia to create new overland transport links

1 September 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

"We are working together with Armenia to increase the volume of mutual trade, expand the range of goods, and create new overland transport links," the head of state added.

"Azerbaijan is already supplying petroleum products to Armenia and providing transit for third-country cargo," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the SCO Plus format meeting.

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