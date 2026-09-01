Azerbaijani President: South Caucasus region, once a zone of long-lasting conflict, is becoming a zone of peace

1 September 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that, thus, the South Caucasus region, which was once a zone of long-standing conflict, is becoming a zone of peace.

"A little over a year ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of the peace agreement, putting an end to a 30-year conflict," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the SCO Plus format meeting.

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