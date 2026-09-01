President: Treaty on Allied Relations has elevated Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations to the highest level

1 September 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that this historic document has elevated Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations to the highest level.

"I am glad to visit once again brotherly Kyrgyzstan. A month ago, the Treaty on Allied Relations was signed during my state visit," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the SCO Plus format meeting.

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