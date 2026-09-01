Azerbaijan set to face Turkiye in EuroVolley 2026 knockout stage

1 September 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's women's national volleyball team will take to the court on September 1 in the round of sixteen of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.

The team will face Turkiye with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

The team, led by head coach Faig Garayev, will face Turkiye in their next match. The game will be played at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul and is scheduled to start at 20:00 in the evening, Baku time.

Azerbaijan advanced to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group C, which was hosted in Baku.

The national team collected eight points during the group stage to secure its place in the playoffs.

The meeting with Türkiye now presents Azerbaijan with a fresh challenge as the team looks to continue its European Championship campaign and move into the quarterfinals.

The 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship is being jointly hosted by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Czechia and Sweden from August 21 to September 6.

Group C matches were played in Azerbaijan, with the national teams of Azerbaijan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain competing in the group.

Baku hosted the Group C matches at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.