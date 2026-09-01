Sun-ripened figs and fragrant delights foodies at Gala Reserve [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sweet, soft and fragrant, the fig is one of those fruits that seems to capture summer in a single bite.

Fresh from the tree, it has a delicate sweetness and juicy texture; dried, its flavour becomes deeper and richer. Alongside its taste, figs are valued for their fibre, natural sugars, minerals and other nutrients, making them a popular part of a balanced diet.

In Azerbaijan, however, the fig means more than what is on the plate. Particularly in Absheron, fig trees have long been part of the local landscape, gardens and household traditions. Families have enjoyed the fruit fresh during the summer, dried it for later use and turned it into jams, preserves, compotes and homemade sweets.

The fruit has also found a place in Azerbaijani cuisine, where seasonal produce has traditionally been treated with care and imagination. A ripe fig can be enjoyed on its own, served alongside other foods or transformed into a sweet preserve that brings the flavour of summer to the table long after the season has ended.

Perhaps that is why the fig carries such a strong sense of place. Its flavour recalls warm days, village gardens, family kitchens and the generosity associated with Azerbaijani hospitality. In Absheron, it is not simply something that grows in the garden - it is part of the character of the region.

This connection between food, land and tradition was at the heart of a recent celebration at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve, where the familiar summer fruit became the centre of an entire festival.

With organisational support from the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and in partnership with the Social & Ecological Center EkoSfera, the Fig Festival brought together gastronomy, traditional crafts, music, entertainment and family activities.

For a day, Gala Reserve became a colourful world dedicated to one of Absheron's most recognisable fruits.

The festival presented the fig not simply as a seasonal delicacy but as part of the cultural heritage of the region. Its story is closely connected with the land itself and with the people who have cultivated, harvested and prepared it over generations.

Visitors had the chance to explore this connection through a programme designed for both adults and children. Workshops introduced guests to traditional crafts, while puppet theatre, musical performances, dances and presentations added to the festive atmosphere.

The setting played its own part. Gala's historical environment, combined with decorations inspired by the fruit and the landscape of Absheron, gave visitors the feeling of stepping into a summer scene from another era.

Among the most popular attractions were the festival's colourful photo areas. Guests posed beside the specially decorated "Fig Phaeton" and "Magic Fig Wall", while haystacks added another distinctly rural touch to the setting.

But the real centre of attention was, naturally, the food. The festival's "Fig Laboratory" became a meeting place for those curious to taste the fruit in its many forms. Visitors could sample different varieties of figs and compare their distinctive flavours and aromas, discovering how much variety can be hidden behind one familiar name.

The tasting experience also offered a glimpse into the richness of Azerbaijan's agricultural traditions. Different varieties can vary in colour, sweetness, texture and fragrance, and each has its own character when eaten fresh or prepared for the table.

For generations, Azerbaijani households have found ways to preserve the abundance of summer. Fig jam is among the best-known examples. Carefully prepared preserves allow the fruit's sweetness and aroma to remain part of the household pantry beyond the short harvest season.

Dried figs offer another way of extending that summer taste. Once dried, the fruit becomes denser and sweeter, making it convenient to store and enjoy throughout the year. Compotes and other homemade preparations have likewise helped make seasonal fruit part of everyday family traditions.

These simple practices tell a larger story about Azerbaijani cuisine. Food traditions are often shaped not by complicated recipes but by what grows nearby, what families have access to and what they learn from one generation to the next.

The fig is a good example. A fruit that begins with a tree in an Absheron garden can eventually become jam in a family kitchen, a dried delicacy on a winter table or the centrepiece of a festival celebrating the region's heritage.

That journey from the land to the table was reflected throughout the festival.

Craftspeople demonstrated traditional skills, performers brought music and dance to the programme, children took part in activities, and families moved between the different areas of the reserve. The result was a celebration in which gastronomy was closely connected with history and creativity.

There was also something nostalgic about the event. The decorations, haystacks, traditional crafts and open-air setting evoked the atmosphere of an old-fashioned summer gathering, while the festival format gave those traditions a contemporary setting.

The Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve was a fitting location. The reserve preserves examples of the traditional way of life of the Absheron Peninsula, allowing visitors to see how people lived, worked and produced goods in the past.

Against that backdrop, the fig became a small but vivid link between the region's natural environment and its cultural memory.

It is easy to overlook familiar foods. A fruit that appears on the table every summer may seem ordinary precisely because it has always been there. Festivals such as this one offer a chance to look at such everyday products differently - to see the history behind the taste.

The fig also reflects the generosity of the Azerbaijani table. Seasonal fruits have long played a role in welcoming guests, preparing preserves for the household and sharing food with family and neighbours. The act of preparing and offering food is closely tied to hospitality, and the fig fits naturally into that tradition.

At Gala Reserve, this familiar fruit brought together people of different ages and interests. Children discovered its taste and varieties, adults explored traditional crafts and cuisine, and visitors had the chance to experience a part of Absheron's rural heritage in a festive setting.

The celebration showed that cultural heritage does not always have to be found in grand monuments or historic documents. Sometimes it is sitting on a kitchen table, growing behind a house or being prepared according to a recipe remembered from childhood.

The fig is one such example.Its sweetness may be simple, but the story behind it is not. It speaks of Azerbaijan's climate and landscape, the gardens of Absheron, family traditions, seasonal cooking and the habit of preserving what nature provides.