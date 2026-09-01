Azerbaijan, Bahrain move to expand economic and energy cooperation [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The expansion of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was discussed on the sidelines of an international event held in Kazan.

The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry reported that Deputy Economy Minister Rovnag Abdullayev met with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dinah during the "Tatarstan Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Forum – 2026" in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

The meeting focused on the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of energy and environmental protection.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Khimgrad Technopolis in Tatarstan, where it was briefed on the activities of resident companies, their production capabilities, technologies in use and ongoing projects.

It was noted that the "Tatarstan Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Forum – 2026" plays an important role in expanding regional and international business cooperation, promoting modern technologies and equipment, and facilitating meetings between business representatives.