Azerbaijan introduces photography as new field of study in art schools

1 September 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has prepared, for the first time, a curriculum for art schools and centers in the field of photography.

The curriculum is designed to introduce new content and systematic approach to the teaching of photography, while helping young people develop knowledge and creative skills in the field.

The curriculum was developed with the participation of professional photography specialists. It was prepared by professional photographer Rauf Umudov, a member of the Board of the Gilavar Photo Club.

The document was reviewed by renowned Azerbaijani photographers Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Gilavar Photo Club Public Association and an internationally acclaimed photographer, and Rufat Abas, founder and editor of Fotoqrafika magazine. Fariz Yunisli, head of a sector at MEMİM, served as the editor of the curriculum.

The introduction of photography as a new field of study in art schools is particularly significant given the 165-year history of photography in Azerbaijan.

The initiative is also an important indication of the state's attention to and support for the development of photography as an art form.