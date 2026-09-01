Azeraluminium’s export revenues jump by $35.2 million

1 September 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

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In January-July this year, Azeraluminium LLC exported products worth $111.9 million. This represents an increase of $35.2 million, or 45.9 percent, compared with the same period last year. The figures were reported in the August issue of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC). Azeraluminium LLC’s export revenues amounted to...

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