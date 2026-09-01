Anti-immigration commentator arrested and deported by ICE from US after visa overstay
British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been deported from the United States after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying his visa.
Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday, August 27, at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to US authorities.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed his removal the following day, describing Yiannopoulos as an “illegal alien from the United Kingdom” and stating that he had been returned to Britain.
Yiannopoulos is a prominent right-wing political commentator who has previously voiced strong support for tougher US immigration enforcement, including aggressive border controls and mass deportations.
His deportation has drawn attention in US political circles because of his outspoken advocacy for immigration restrictions while he himself was removed for violating US immigration rules.
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