Azerbaijani expert leads capoeira judging course in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

1 September 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Elgiz Alizade, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation, headed the first international judging course organized by the World Capoeira Federation (WCF) in Samsun, Turkiye.

The course brought together representatives from several countries and focused on the international judging system, competition rules and assessment criteria. Participants took part in both theoretical and practical training.

The WCF's appointment of Alizade as the head of its courses and seminars reflects the international confidence in his professional expertise and experience. It also represents an important step in promoting Azerbaijani capoeira internationally and strengthening Azerbaijan's role within the WCF.

Elgiz Alizade's appointment demonstrates the growing recognition of Azerbaijani professionals within the international capoeira community.

The course provided participants with a common framework for judging and evaluating performances, helping promote consistency in competitions held under WCF rules.

The Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation (ACF) is the national governing body responsible for the development and promotion of capoeira in Azerbaijan. It was officially established in 2007, marking the beginning of a formal organizational framework for the sport in the country.

Capoeira began gaining popularity in Azerbaijan in the late 1990s, following the release of the film Only the Strong, which sparked interest in the art form among young people. The first capoeira school in the country was opened in Sumqayit by Emin Gurbanov, while the first school in Baku was established in 2000 by Taleh Orujov, who played an important role in the early development of capoeira in the capital.

Since its establishment, one of the ACF's main objectives has been to develop capoeira as both a sport and a cultural practice in Azerbaijan. The federation organises regular training programmes, seminars, competitions and Batizado belt examinations, providing practitioners with opportunities to develop their skills and formally progress through different levels.

The ACF also supports local clubs, coaches and referees, contributing to the development of a structured capoeira network across the country.

International cooperation is another important part of the federation's activities. Azerbaijani capoeiristas regularly participate in international workshops and championship events, while Azerbaijan has also hosted major competitions, including World Capoeira Federation World Championships in Baku.

Azerbaijan is one of the founding members of the World Capoeira Federation (WCF), an international organisation that works to establish common standards for competition rules, coaching certification and referee training in capoeira worldwide.