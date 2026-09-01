Over 4,000 Azerbaijanis remain missing from Karabakh Wars

1 September 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are officially registered as missing in connection with the First and Second Karabakh Wars, according to data released by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons as of August 31, 2026.

The figures show that 4,004 people went missing during the First Karabakh War, while six are missing in connection with the Second Karabakh War.

Of the 4,004 people who went missing during the First Karabakh War, 3,222 were military personnel, and 782 were civilians.

The civilian group includes 71 children, 288 women and 319 elderly people.

According to the State Commission, 910 sets of human remains have so far been discovered and exhumed as a result of search and excavation efforts. Of these, five were discovered in August 2026, while 79 were found during the first eight months of the year.

Meanwhile, the identities of 328 missing persons have been established through DNA testing and forensic methods. The identities of 57 people were established between January and August 2026.

The remains of 267 identified individuals have been handed over to their families and buried. Of these, 21 were handed over for burial in August, while 64 were recorded during the first eight months of 2026.

Authorities have so far identified 32 mass burial sites in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation.

As a result, 3,682 people are still officially considered missing.

The State Commission said it would continue efforts to locate missing persons, discover and exhume human remains, establish their identities and return the remains to their families.