Azerbaijan clears more than 7,500 hectares of land in August

1 September 2026 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Organizations involved in mine clearance in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories carried out extensive demining operations throughout August.

According to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), demining teams discovered and neutralized 514 anti-personnel mines, 121 anti-tank mines, and 2,724 other explosive devices.

Overall, 7,568.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive ordnance in August.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.