Donald Trump says Iran’s economy is collapsing after US strikes

2 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump has addressed the Iranian people, saying that Iran’s economy is effectively collapsing following US strikes.

Trump made the remarks in a post on his Truth Social account.

According to the US president, Washington has gained near-total control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s economy is rapidly deteriorating.

He noted that the current situation is much more satisfying to him and the USA has almost complete control of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s economy is completely collapsing.

It is worth noting that on July 8, Trump said that the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted US military facilities in the Gulf region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues continue to cast uncertainty over the future of the peace process.

Meanwhile, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought to an almost complete standstill.