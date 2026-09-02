Ghalibaf: Iran will be more 'dominant' if war resumes

2 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that his country will be "more dominant in both qualitative and quantitative" terms "in the subsequent periods" of war, while proclaiming that Tehran has been able to rebuild its military capability to a greater extent than its adversary.

In a video address, the official reiterated that Iran does not "waste even an hour or a moment" in preparing its forces for a potential resumption of hostilities. "We have the field in our hands and have led the enemy to the conclusion that he cannot stop our missiles," Ghalibaf declared.

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump threatened to restart military action against Iran, triggering fresh concerns about prolonged conflict in the Middle East.