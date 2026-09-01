Russia tightened migrant health checks

1 September 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

New rules governing medical examinations for foreign nationals entering Russia for work came into force on September 1.

Previously, migrants had 90 days after entering the Russian Federation to undergo a medical examination confirming that they did not have dangerous infectious diseases or HIV and had not used illegal drugs. Under the new rules, this period has been reduced to 30 days.

In addition, foreign nationals planning to stay in Russia for more than 30 days are now required to undergo a medical examination once a year. The cost of the examination must be covered either by the migrants themselves or by their employers.

Another important change concerns the organizations authorized to conduct these examinations. Intermediaries are no longer allowed to arrange or conduct medical checks for labor migrants. Only officially authorized medical organizations will be permitted to carry out the examinations.

A medical examination will also be required when applying for a temporary residence permit or work permit, as well as when renewing or reissuing a work patent.

Following the examination, migrants will receive a medical certificate, including in electronic form. The results will also be entered into the Unified State Health Information System (EGISZ).

If a dangerous infectious disease, HIV, or drug use is detected, the medical organization must notify the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rospotrebnadzor within 24 hours. This will allow the authorities to quickly decide what measures should be taken, including possible deportation.

One notable aspect of the new rules is that medical monitoring is becoming more regular. Instead of undergoing a single examination after arrival, migrants staying in Russia for an extended period will now have to confirm their health status every year.

For foreign workers and their employers, this means that keeping track of medical examination deadlines will become an important part of maintaining legal employment and residence status in Russia.