Hyundai’s August global sales plunge

1 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor announced on Tuesday that its global sales fell 14.2% in August compared with the same month last year, reaching 288,574 vehicles.

The decline was particularly severe in South Korea, where domestic sales plunged 41.1% to 34,333 units, down from 58,330 vehicles in August of the previous year.

A company official attributed the sharp drop to production disruptions caused by labor strikes, as well as delays in purchases by customers who are waiting for the launch of new models. These factors affected both production and overall demand during the month.

By model, the Hyundai Grandeur was the company’s best-selling vehicle in the domestic market, with 5,931 units sold. It was followed by the Santa Fe SUV, which recorded sales of 3,596 units.

Hyundai’s premium Genesis brand sold a combined 4,545 vehicles during the month.

Despite the weak August results, Hyundai’s performance over the first eight months of the year provides a broader picture of the company’s sales trend. Cumulative global sales from January through August declined by 6.0% year over year.

The latest figures highlight the challenges facing major automakers as they deal with production disruptions, changing consumer demand and increasingly competitive global markets.

An interesting factor is Hyundai’s growing focus on new models and electrified vehicles. The company is investing heavily in electric and hybrid vehicles as competition intensifies, particularly in major markets such as the United States, Europe and China. New model launches could therefore play an important role in helping Hyundai recover sales in the coming months.

For Hyundai, the key challenge will be turning its upcoming model launches into stronger demand while keeping production stable and avoiding further disruptions.