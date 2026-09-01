Trump says US is carrying out ‘large and powerful’ strikes on Iranian targets near Hormuz

1 September 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US President Donald Trump has said the United States is carrying out what he described as “large and powerful” strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after Iran launched missiles towards US military positions in Jordan.

Trump said the US action was in response to Iran’s deployment of maritime mines and the launch of eight missiles towards a US base in Jordan. Jordanian authorities said its air defence systems intercepted eight missiles that entered the country’s airspace.

“If the failed state of Iran responds with a strike, it will be hit again much harder and on a much larger scale,” Trump said, warning that the Islamic Republic could face devastating consequences.

“When it is all over, there will be almost nothing left of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The U.S. military is currently targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions in southern Iran, including Larak Island , Bandar Abbas , Qeshm Port , and the Bandar Kargan naval checkpoint

The latest escalation follows US strikes on Iranian military positions on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington said the operation targeted Iranian rocket launchers that were being prepared to deploy sea mines into the strategically vital waterway. US Central Command described the action as limited and precise, saying it was intended to protect commercial shipping and the free flow of global trade.

Iran subsequently launched missile and drone attacks against US-linked military positions in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. Jordan said eight missiles were intercepted, while the UAE said it had intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters.

The exchange of fire marks a sharp deterioration after several weeks of relative calm between Washington and Tehran. The confrontation comes as the Trump administration has increasingly relied on economic pressure and sanctions against Iran while maintaining that it is prepared to use military force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the confrontation because of its importance to global energy markets. The latest military exchanges have also raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping, with reports of vessels being hit by projectiles in the waterway.