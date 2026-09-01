Russia providing Iran with necessary assistance, Putin says

1 September 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia is providing Tehran with the necessary assistance during this difficult period, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia also attaches great importance to expanding humanitarian cooperation with Iran.

The Russian president also emphasized that despite the current military and political situation, Russia and Iran have maintained last year’s momentum in trade and economic relations. He said this is supported by the regular and effective work of the intergovernmental commission.

Putin stressed that Russia stands in solidarity with the Iranian people as they defend their interests. He also asked Pezeshkian to convey his greetings and sincere support to Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

In turn, the Iranian president thanked the Russian leader for his support.

"We thank you for the position Russia took during the war, throughout all the conflicts and US sanctions. You supported us both at the UN and in other international organizations," he added.