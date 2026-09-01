French Foreign Legion Corporal held by dissidents in Colombia

1 September 2026 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A dissident group from Colombia’s former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the "Estado Mayor Central" (EMC), has claimed responsibility for the abduction of José Olger Melo Charry, a Colombian corporal serving in the French Foreign Legion who has been missing since August 6.

According to the EMC, the soldier was detained in the Cumbitara area of Narino department and is in good health. The group referred to him as a "prisoner of war" and warned that any potential military operation could put his life at risk.

Melo Charry has served in the French Army’s Foreign Legion for nearly four years. He disappeared while on leave in Colombia.

France’s Ministry of Defence said it was closely monitoring the situation, while Colombian authorities have launched an investigation.

It was also noted that a woman who was with the soldier was also taken by armed men but was released several hours later.

The French Foreign Legion is an elite branch of the French Army whose ranks are made up largely of foreign volunteers from dozens of countries. Its soldiers can be deployed alongside other French forces on operations overseas.

Image: Nicolas Tucat / AFP