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Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan posted on his social media [VIDEO]

1 September 2026 22:01 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan posted on his social media [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Kyrgyzstan (31.08-01.09.2026)."

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