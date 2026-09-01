Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan posted on his social media [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Kyrgyzstan (31.08-01.09.2026)."
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