Iran vows ‘final and irreversible’ retaliation against US over regional military presence [VIDEO]

1 September 2026 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has vowed what it described as “final and irreversible” retaliation against the United States, warning that Washington will face consequences if it targets Iran’s leadership.

“As we have repeatedly stressed, Iran’s decision to retaliate is final and irreversible,” Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, said, as noted in the statement.

The spokesperson also claimed that US President Donald Trump was being forced to live under heightened security, saying he would have to remain in “steel shelters and bunkers” because of the threat of Iranian retaliation.

“Sooner or later, we will retaliate,” the statement added.

Iran also vowed to seek the withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East, declaring that Western Asia would no longer be a region where American troops could operate freely or establish what Tehran described as US dominance.

“We are determined to drive American forces out of our region,” the statement said.

The warning comes amid a renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran. The latest confrontation has centred on the Strait of Hormuz, where US forces have carried out strikes against Iranian military targets and Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against US-linked positions in the region.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that US military pressure could trigger a broader regional response. Earlier, Iran's security chief warned of a “seismic” retaliation in response to increased US economic pressure, including threats against the interests of countries cooperating with Washington.

The latest statement also issued a direct warning over any attempt to target Iran's leadership.

“The world will see what consequences those who attempt to make Iran’s leader their target will face,” it said.

The rhetoric raises the stakes further as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a confrontation with significant implications for regional security, military bases hosting US forces and international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.